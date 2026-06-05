Israel secretly deployed commandos to Azerbaijan during Iran war, report says

Israel secretly deployed elite military and intelligence personnel to Azerbaijan during its war with Iran, operating from sites near the Iranian border that were used for intelligence gathering, drone operations and potential rescue missions, CNN reported on Friday.

Citing four sources familiar with the operation, CNN reported that Israeli forces operated from several locations in southern Azerbaijan, adjacent to Iran’s northern border and at points as close as 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the city of Tabriz, which was among the targets struck by Israel during the conflict.

The report said the deployment included special operations forces, members of Israel’s elite heliborne combat and rescue unit and Mossad personnel. Some of the forces carried out intelligence-gathering missions and drone operations, giving Israel what CNN described as a valuable vantage point from which to monitor military activity inside northern Iran.

Together, the sites effectively placed Israeli forces around much of Iran’s periphery — to the north, west and south — extending the military’s operational reach and supporting sustained waves of strikes against Iranian targets, the report said.

A spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s embassy in Washington denied the allegations, telling CNN that Baku “firmly reject[s] unfounded claims regarding the alleged use of Azerbaijan’s territory for operations against third countries.”

Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the IDF commented on the report.

Preparations began months before the war

According to CNN, Israeli preparations in Azerbaijan began well before the conflict itself.

Two sources told the network that Israel was laying the groundwork for operations along the Azerbaijan-Iran border as early as January, amid escalating tensions with Tehran. The operation reportedly involved installing intelligence-gathering equipment and surveillance devices that could monitor Iranian military activity and potentially provide early warning of missile launches.

4 View gallery Iranian and Azerbaijani troops hold joint military drills, May 2025

CNN reported that Israel initially intended to carry out the operation under the cover of broader strikes planned for mid-January. Those strikes were reportedly called off by U.S. President Donald Trump after Iran agreed to halt a crackdown on mass protests, but Israel proceeded with aspects of the covert operation independently.

The report said the mission involved Israeli Air Force stealth aircraft and special forces, reflecting Israeli assessments that diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran were unlikely to succeed.

Strategic partnership with Baku

The report highlighted Israel’s long-standing strategic relationship with Azerbaijan, a Shiite-majority country that shares a lengthy border with Iran.

4 View gallery Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ( Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

The two countries maintain extensive security, intelligence and energy ties. Azerbaijan supplies a significant share of Israel’s oil imports , while Israel is one of Baku’s leading arms suppliers.

Israeli-made weapons played a prominent role in Azerbaijan’s conflicts with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan became the first foreign country to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system in 2016.

The relationship has also expanded diplomatically. Less than two weeks after the reported intelligence operation near the Iranian border, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar visited Baku and met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other senior officials.

CNN also noted that Azerbaijan quietly hosted direct talks between Israeli and Syrian representatives earlier this year.

Alleged operations against Iran

According to one source cited by CNN, one of the most significant operations launched from Azerbaijan was the March 4 killing of Rahman Moghaddam, identified as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence division.

Israel has accused Moghaddam of involvement in planning a 2024 assassination attempt against Trump.

Iranian drones strike an airport in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave

One day after Moghaddam’s killing, drones struck an airport in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave , damaging part of a terminal and wounding several people. Aliyev blamed Iran and described the incident as an act of terrorism, while Tehran denied responsibility.

Two days later, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service announced that it had foiled an alleged IRGC plot targeting critical infrastructure as well as Israeli and Jewish sites in the country. Israel later acknowledged that the operation had been conducted jointly by the Mossad, the IDF and the Shin Bet security agency.

Wider regional footprint

CNN reported that Azerbaijan was only one component of Israel’s broader regional posture during the war.

According to the report, Israel maintained two secret facilities in Iraq that could provide logistical support and serve as potential search-and-rescue bases if Israeli aircraft were downed. Those facilities had previously been reported by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

4 View gallery Alleged Israeli outpost established in the Iraqi desert ahead of Iran war ( Photo: from X )

The network also reported that Israel quietly deployed an Iron Dome battery and personnel to operate it in the United Arab Emirates during the conflict. Additional Israeli defense systems were reportedly stationed there as well .

In Somaliland, a self-declared republic on the Horn of Africa that Israel formally recognized in December , Israeli forces reportedly gained access to facilities that could support long-range operations and provide aircraft with a staging point on flights to and from Iran.

Security analysts cited by CNN said Israel’s activities in Azerbaijan fit into a long-standing strategy of maintaining a low-profile but highly significant security relationship with Baku centered on arms sales, intelligence cooperation and shared concerns about Iran.

“Azerbaijan is increasingly trying to position itself as a regional power,” Joshua Kucera of the International Crisis Group told CNN. “That includes being a sort of bridge at times between Israel and Arab and other states.”