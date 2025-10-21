Hamas secretly shapes postwar Gaza government with mediators’ knowledge, report says

Hamas has quietly taken part in forming the proposed technocratic government that would govern the Gaza Strip after the war, public broadcaster Kan reported on Tuesday.
The report, citing regional diplomatic sources, said the terrorist group has selected roughly half of the candidates for the new governing body — individuals aligned with Hamas principles, though not openly affiliated with the organization.
The remaining candidates were reportedly chosen by the Palestinian Authority, with Egypt and other Arab mediators, fully aware of Hamas’ role in shaping the lineup. According to the report, the full list of proposed appointees was presented to Hamas for approval, with the goal of ensuring the group’s tacit support. The move is seen as a way to secure Hamas’ continued influence in Gaza even after the war ends, despite international calls for its disarmament and removal from power.
The development comes amid renewed criticism of Israel by Qatari ruler Tamim Al Thani, who on Tuesday condemned what he called Israel’s violations of the ceasefire and described the past two years in Gaza as a "genocide." In a speech opening Qatar’s Shura Council session, the emir did not mention Hamas at all, despite Qatar’s central role in mediating talks between the group and Israel.
“The international community has failed to uphold its principles in the face of the Palestinian tragedy,” Al Thani said, denouncing Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, policies toward the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa compound) and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Qatar resumed its mediation efforts just weeks after an Israeli airstrike in Doha failed to assassinate top Hamas officials — a strike that prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to issue a formal apology to Qatar at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump. The emir said the attack violated international norms and sovereignty. “The Israeli aggression only made us stronger,” he said, noting that the UN Security Council unanimously condemned the strike and praised Qatar’s diplomatic efforts.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials emphasized that Hamas has repeatedly violated the Trump-brokered ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the war and securing the release of Israeli hostages. Over the past several days, IDF troops have encountered repeated incidents of rocket fire and infiltration attempts by Hamas terrorists near Rafah and in the eastern Gaza City neighborhood of Shijaiyah.