Hamas stages propaganda event as 3 hostages released in Gaza

The sixth round of the hostage release deal is underway, with Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn and Alexander “Sasha” Trupanov set to be handed over by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) on Saturday.
As in previous exchanges, Hamas used the event for a highly staged propaganda display, reinforcing the brutality of Gaza’s terrorist factions.
This marks the first time that both Hamas and PIJ have jointly released hostages. In previous exchanges, PIJ conducted its own separate handovers, including the recent release of Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yehoud, during which the two hostages were placed in serious danger from an angry crowd surrounding them.
At the release point in Khan Younis, Hamas erected large banners in broken Hebrew, and the stage was decorated with images of the Al-Aqsa Mosque alongside Hamas propaganda footage showing attacks on Israeli communities on October 7 and clashes with Israeli forces.
One sign referenced former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to evacuate Gazans, reading: "No migration except to Jerusalem."
Adding to the spectacle, Hamas terrorists arrived dressed in stolen IDF uniforms and vests, carrying Israeli weapons, and according to reports, the hostages were transported to the release point in a vehicle stolen during the October 7 attack.
As part of its propaganda drive, Hamas placed an hourglass on the stage featuring images of hostage Matan Zangauker and his mother Einav, one of the most prominent advocates for the release of the captives, with the caption: "Time is running out." Reports suggest that Hamas intended to hand the hourglass to one of the released hostages to deliver to Zangauker’s family.
Additionally, Hamas reportedly gave Sagui Dekel-Chen a "gift" in reference to the birth of his daughter, Shahar, whom he has never met. Shahar was born four months after Dekel-Chen’s abduction on October 7.
The transfer site for the hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was deliberately chosen to expose them to scenes of devastation in Khan Younis, reportedly just meters from the former home of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed last October in a clash with Israeli forces.
Flags of Arab nations opposing the displacement of Gazans were displayed as a symbolic gesture.
A Hamas spokesperson claimed on Saturday that the group was "waiting for Israel to implement the humanitarian protocol" agreed upon with mediators before proceeding with further releases.
"The release of the hostages in this phase was confirmed only after we received guarantees that Israel would uphold the agreement," the spokesperson said.
He warned that Israel "has no alternative to releasing all hostages other than implementing all clauses of the cease-fire agreement."
The release is part of an ongoing deal negotiated with international mediators, under which Israel is expected to free 369 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the return of three Israeli hostages.