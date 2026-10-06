Israel sounds alarm over terror attacks abroad for Oct. 7 anniversary

The National Security Council issued an alert Tuesday for Israelis abroad ahead of Wednesday’s third anniversary of October 7, calling on them to exercise “heightened vigilance” due to concerns over terrorist attacks.
“As we approach the third anniversary of October 7, the National Security Council (NSC) emphasizes the increased threat of attempts to harm Israelis and Jews abroad, alongside demonstrations and riots. Terrorist organizations, and particularly Iran and its proxies, Hamas, and Global Jihad factions, see this date as a significant milestone.”
The NSC issued a series of guidelines calling on the public to:
- Avoid posting advance information on social media regarding travel or movements abroad.
- Avoid traveling to destinations under a Level 4 travel warning: Jordan, Qatar, Somaliland and Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula.
- In Level 3 destinations, minimize speaking Hebrew in crowded places.
- Stay away from demonstrations and large gatherings.
- Do not post on social media content that reflects your service in the security forces.
- In an emergency, contact local security forces first.
The NSC concluded its statement by publishing the number of its travel warning hotline, which handles terrorism-related inquiries only and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week: +972-2-6667444.
Meanwhile, earlier Tuesday, ambassadors from European Union countries in Israel visited Kibbutz Nir Oz to mark three years since the massacre, holding a memorial tour at the community. The visit was led by EU Ambassador to Israel Michael Mann, who requested that the ambassadors’ annual memorial ceremony be held in Nir Oz this year. During the visit, the ambassadors toured the kibbutz, heard accounts of the events of October 7 and lit memorial candles in memory of those murdered and killed.
Among other places, they visited the home of the Siman Tov-Kedem family, where Yonatan “Johnny” Siman Tov, Tamar Kedem Siman Tov and their three children — 5.5-year-old twins Arbel and Shahar and 2.5-year-old Omer — were murdered. They also visited the Bibas family home, from which Yarden and Shiri Bibas and their children Ariel and Kfir were abducted. Yarden was released from captivity after 484 days. Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were murdered in captivity.
“What happened here was not a battle. It was not resistance. It was a massacre of civilians inside their homes, a heinous crime against humanity,” Mann said in his remarks.