Netanyahu: Sinwar's killing marks 'beginning of day after Hamas'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening called the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a pivotal moment in the ongoing war and the "beginning of the day after Hamas."

"Sinwar ruined your lives," he said in a video statement, addressing Gaza’s residents. "He told you he was a lion, but in reality, he hid in a dark den—and he was killed while fleeing in panic from our soldiers. His elimination is an important milestone in the downfall of Hamas’ reign of evil.

"I want to say again, as clearly as possible: Hamas will no longer rule Gaza. This is the beginning of the day after Hamas, and it is your opportunity, the residents of Gaza, to finally free yourselves from its tyranny."

"The mastermind behind the worst massacre of our people since the Holocaust , a murderer responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis and the abduction of hundreds, has been eliminated by our heroic soldiers. We have settled the score with him. Today, evil took a major blow, but the mission ahead of us is not yet complete."

He reassured the families of the hostages, saying, "This is an important moment in the war. We will continue with all our strength until your loved ones, who are also our loved ones, are brought home. This is our highest commitment—and mine."

Netanyahu called on Gaza’s residents to release the hostages. " Sinwar’s elimination marks a significant milestone in the collapse of Hamas’ rule," he said. "To the terrorists, I say: Your leaders are fleeing, and they will be eliminated. I call on anyone holding our hostages—lay down your weapons and return them, and you will be allowed to leave and live. But if you harm our hostages, you will be held accountable, and your fate will be sealed."

"The return of our hostages is an opportunity to achieve all our goals and brings the end of the war closer. To the people of the region, I say: In Gaza, Beirut and throughout the region—the darkness is retreating, and the light is rising," said Netanyahu, referencing several key figures killed in recent months, including former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh , for whose death Israel has not claimed responsibility.

" Deif , Haniyeh, Sinwar, Nasrallah , Mohsen , Aqil and many of their associates—are no more. I call on you, people of the region: We have a great opportunity to block the axis of evil and create a different future. A future of peace, a future of prosperity for the entire region. Together, we can push back the curse and advance the blessing.

"It is now clear to everyone, in Israel and around the world, why we insisted on continuing the war. Why we insisted, despite all the pressure, on entering Rafah, Hamas' fortified stronghold where Sinwar and many top terrorists were hiding. I want to express my deep appreciation to the IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and their commanders for their resolute and brave actions. There is no one better. Today, we once again showed what happens to those who harm us. Today, we once again demonstrated to the world the victory of good over evil.

"The war is not over. It is difficult, and it exacts a heavy price from us. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I want to embrace the families of our heroes who have fallen. Their supreme sacrifice, including in recent days, brings us closer to victory," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, speaking at the Gaza border, also called on Gaza residents to surrender. "Sinwar ended his life beaten, hunted and fleeing, not as a commander but as someone who only cared for himself," he said.

"This is a clear message to the families of the fallen and the hostages, as well as to Gaza residents: the man who brought disaster upon you is gone. Now is the time to release the hostages and surrender. Israel has closed a long-standing account with Sinwar—a vile murderer who planned and executed the October 7 massacre."

President Isaac Herzog commended the IDF, Shin Bet and security forces for the killing of Sinwar. "Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7 attack, has for years been responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people. His evil endeavors were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East," he said in a statement. "Now, more than ever, we must act in every way possible to bring back the 101 hostages who are still being held in horrific conditions by Hamas terrorists in Gaza."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar visited the site in Gaza where Sinwar was killed, accompanied by Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, Operations Directorate head Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and Gaza Division commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram.

Halevi praised the soldiers, saying, "Your professionalism and determination led to this—one year later [after the October 7 massacre], we have settled the score with Sinwar."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also praised the IDF for the killing of Sinwar, saying, "Congratulations to the IDF and the entire nation of Israel for eliminating the mass murderer. Now the IDF must ensure that every resident in Gaza knows Sinwar is dead, while intensifying military pressure and offering safe passage and financial incentives to those who return the hostages and lay down their arms."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called it a "historic elimination in Rafah" and urged the continuation of the offensive "until total victory."

