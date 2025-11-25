Israel braces to disarm Hamas alone as US-backed stabilization force falters

Israeli officials now believe they may be forced to dismantle Hamas on their own, as delays in forming a U.S.-backed international stabilization force have cast doubt on key elements of the Gaza ceasefire plan.

Despite efforts by Egypt, Turkey and Qatar to push forward the next stage of the ceasefire during a meeting Tuesday in Cairo — held with coordination from the United States — Israeli and regional officials say the absence of a functioning international force is threatening to derail the entire process. The envisioned force, known as the International Stabilization Force (ISF), was meant to enter Gaza after the fighting ends to help disarm Hamas and stabilize the territory.

“Without the force, disarming Hamas will be delayed — and in the end, Israel may have no choice but to do it alone,” one official said. “It’s extremely complex, and Hamas is showing no signs of voluntarily laying down its arms.”

Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, Turkish intelligence head Ibrahim Kalin and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani reportedly discussed strengthening joint efforts in cooperation with the United States. According to Arab media and Reuters, the three parties agreed to “continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC)” and reviewed alleged “Israeli violations” of the truce terms.

The officials said efforts to build the force are stalled, despite expectations that a UN Security Council resolution would move the process forward. Not only have a few countries expressed willingness to contribute troops, but some that initially agreed — including Azerbaijan — have since withdrawn, reportedly under Turkish pressure. “There’s a real sense that the force just isn’t coming together,” said one source.

Turkey and Qatar are now seeking to fill the current vacuum in Gaza, coordinating closely with Washington. “Israel is uncomfortable with this, but the fear is that without an alternative, Turkish and Qatari involvement could be imposed on it,” one official said.

As talks intensify over the return of hostages’ remains, tensions are reportedly rising between Israel and the U.S. regarding the second phase of the plan. Israeli officials say Hamas is violating its commitments under the Trump-mediated agreement, but the terrorist group — backed by Turkey and Qatar — accuses Israel of breaching the terms.

American officials, according to sources, have been blocking Israel from imposing new sanctions on Hamas at this stage, which Israeli officials say is allowing the group to stall. “The U.S. is losing patience,” one official said, “and we may soon see American pressure on Israel.”

According to Reuters, the Cairo summit's focus was to “eliminate all obstacles to ensure the continuity of the ceasefire,” with particular emphasis on responding to Israeli actions.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it killed five terrorists hiding in tunnels in Rafah , where they were located due to the partial ceasefire in the area. The IDF added that “pressure in eastern Rafah continues.” Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Tuesday transferred the body of a deceased hostage to Israel , where it is being examined by the national forensics institute.

Diplomatic sources said the fate of the ISF remains uncertain. While the U.S. insists it is committed to the plan and continues to seek contributors, few countries are stepping forward. Officials say Washington has told allies they can still assist behind the scenes — by contributing logistics, funding or support at the ISF command center in southern Israel — even if they do not send troops.

Still, the absence of an operational force has reinforced the Israeli realization that it may need to dismantle Hamas militarily on its own — a scenario Jerusalem had hoped to avoid.

Tensions with Hezbollah

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former national security adviser under President Donald Trump, is set to visit Israel early next month. Waltz, considered one of Israel’s staunchest supporters in the current administration, will be making his first trip to the country in his current role. Israeli officials are attaching significant importance to the visit, viewing it as an opportunity to brief Waltz on the northern front and introduce him to various senior figures.

Waltz will be accompanied by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, and is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

The northern arena has grown increasingly tense in recent days, following intensified Israeli strikes in Lebanon. The peak of this escalation came two days ago, when Israel assassinated Hezbollah’s second-in-command and de facto military chief, Haytham Ali Tabatabai . The terror group has yet to respond to the strike and appears to be in crisis , following heavy losses in last year’s war with Israel and the Lebanese government’s decision to implement Hezbollah’s disarmament.

According to a report Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal, Tabatabai played a key role in Hezbollah’s efforts to avoid disarmament , which the group claims is necessary to “defend Lebanon’s sovereignty.” The report noted that Tabatabai was involved in recruiting fighters to replenish the Radwan Force after Israeli strikes and in adapting guerrilla tactics to enhance survivability in future clashes with the IDF. Among other measures, he instructed fighters to operate in small cells and trained commanders to prepare successors in case they were eliminated.

Following the assassination, Hezbollah is still debating its next move. A source close to the organization told AFP that “there are two opposing views within the group — some want to retaliate, others prefer restraint. For now, the leadership is opting for diplomacy.”