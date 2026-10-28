Trump wants Ben-Gvir out of Netanyahu's next government, sources say

U.S. President Donald Trump is closely monitoring Israel's evolving election results and their implications through his aides, as neither of the country's two political blocs appears to have a clear majority to form a government.
Sources close to Trump said the president wants to "make sure" that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not include Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir in a future government, and likely Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich as well.
Sources close to Trump say that, as far as the president is concerned, forming a government with Ben-Gvir is not an option. That is also why Trump took credit Wednesday morning for Netanyahu's electoral gains after official results began coming in as votes were counted. In doing so, Trump effectively reminded Netanyahu of the price of their deal, making clear that he has no intention of backing down on his demands.
Why Trump may push for a national unity government
With the election results continuing to come in and neither political bloc appearing to have a clear majority to form a government, the question now is whether Trump will step up his involvement in Israeli politics, after endorsing Netanyahu ahead of the election, and seek to bring about a national unity government that brings together rival political parties.
Under the agreement between Trump and Netanyahu, the two leaders would focus on Iran during the first of Trump's two remaining years in office, seeking to bring a definitive and decisive end to the war that began on February 28 of this year. During Trump's second and final year, Netanyahu may have to step down, perhaps as part of a plea bargain or another arrangement, while efforts to advance the Abraham Accords — which Trump regards as a central part of his legacy — move forward.
But there is a gap between the understandings reached by Netanyahu and Trump and the realities on the ground. Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, have already made clear to the U.S. president that they will not pursue normalization of relations with Israel as long as Netanyahu remains prime minister. Trump may therefore push for a unity government with a rotating premiership to pave the way for expanding the Abraham Accords.
Ahead of Election Day, Trump intervened twice in the Israeli election, endorsing Netanyahu and urging Israelis to vote for him.
The first intervention came Sunday, October 18, when Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, describing Netanyahu as "a great warrior prime minister and an even greater partner for peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran."
In the same post, Trump addressed the possibility of another military campaign against Iran, saying, "We will soon finish the job." He added: "If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so."
Trump's second intervention came Monday, October 26, following pressure from Netanyahu's associates. The president again urged Israelis to vote for Likud and reposted his endorsement of Netanyahu.
Addressing the Israeli public on his social media platform, Trump wrote: "To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the endorsement I gave one week ago to your prime minister, Bibi Netanyahu."
Trump noted that "as everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together."
He also disparaged Iran, as he frequently does, describing what he claimed was its military and economic collapse, before adding: "When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!"