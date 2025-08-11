Hostage families demand Netanyahu commit to all captives after press conference remarks

During a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu twice sidestepped questions about deceased hostages in Gaza, referring only to returning “all 20” living captives, prompting outrage from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
The group demanded clarification, urging Netanyahu to publicly commit to bringing back all 50 hostages—living and deceased. “Retract your words; this was no slip of the tongue,” the forum said in a statement. “Promise the Israeli people and the families that you are committed to returning everyone—dead and alive.”
Netanyahu’s evasiveness on partial deals with Hamas further fueled the families’ frustration. The forum criticized his failure to address the deceased hostages when responding to reporters, warning, “Those who abandon the dead will end up abandoning the living.”
Some families, however, believe the oversight was unintentional. Haim Hayman, father of Inbar Hayman—the only female hostage still in Gaza—said in a Ynet interview that Netanyahu seemed confused. “He stumbled and got stuck; it looked like a moment of disorientation,” Hayman said.
“Throughout the interview, he spoke about both the living and the dead. I hope the mention of 20 was unintentional.” To dispel doubts, Hayman called for a clear statement from Netanyahu’s office, noting the distress caused among families.
Hayman also expressed concern over Netanyahu’s reluctance to outline a comprehensive hostage deal, accusing him of deliberately dodging the issue. He referenced U.S. official Steve Witkoff’s recent statement that partial deals were over, signaling alignment with Israel’s leadership for an all-or-nothing approach.
“There’s a dissonance here, but I lean toward the American stance—they set the tone,” Hayman said. He argued that prolonged, ineffective negotiations allow Hamas to “regroup” during lulls. “Partial deals let Hamas take a breather when they’re under pressure, dragging out fruitless talks for months,” he added.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Ruby Chen, father of hostage Itay Chen, criticized Netanyahu’s repeated references to returning only 20 living hostages, calling it a painful misstep that compounds the grief of families of deceased hostages. “It’s sad that a bereaved brother causes more sorrow to families of the fallen,” Chen said, echoing the call for a public correction.
Eli Shtivi, father of deceased hostage Idan Shtivi, insisted Netanyahu meant all 50 hostages. “He mentioned the 20, then spoke about everyone,” Shtivi told Ynet. “I’m certain the prime minister and Israel will bring them all back. The Americans prioritize the living, unlike us.”
Shtivi added that while a full deal is ideal, he would accept a partial one to save lives. “If there’s no partner for talks, we must act differently—perhaps defeat Hamas and take Gaza, signaling, ‘Catch me, I’m coming.’ Standing still means we’re killing the hostages by waiting.”
The “October Council,” representing over 1,500 bereaved families, hostage families, former captives and survivors of the October 7 massacre, announced a strike for the following Sunday to protest the Cabinet’s decision to take over Gaza City. Shtivi noted past attempts at strikes were halted by court orders within hours. “There are different voices; I’m a different voice,” he said.
Rivka Bohbot, wife of hostage Elkana Bohbot, shared her frustration in a Ynet interview, noting she has waited 675 days to meet Netanyahu. “He hasn’t met me or acknowledged my son,” she said.
Commenting on Netanyahu’s demeanor at the press conference, where he curtly requested water, she added, “His dismissive tone toward journalists upset me. He’s the most diplomatic person, yet this attitude affects families.” Despite her efforts to contact him, including messages, she remains unheard.
“Elkana’s parents met him, but he doesn’t know my face,” she said. The last sign of life from Elkana came on May 10. “Seeing videos of hostages like Rom and Evyatar, I imagine my husband in the same state. Time is running out for them,” Bohbot said. “Twenty living and 30 deceased isn’t ‘just a number’—it’s an entire world.”
Bohbot urged support for the planned economic strike. “This is the only way to make an impact. Businesses, even public transport, must join to end the war—not just for the hostages but for the soldiers. The cost of ‘defeating Hamas’ will be heavy, with constant casualty announcements. Enough—this needs to end.”