'Wherever he went, everyone loved him': IDF officer killed in Lebanon month before wedding

Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati was killed in Lebanon one month before he was to be married.

The military cleared for publication Saturday night that Recanati, 24, from Itamar, a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, was killed by an explosive-laden first-person-view (FPV) drone. He was the seventh IDF soldier killed in Lebanon since a ceasefire was announced last month , a period in which fire has continued almost nonstop .

2 View gallery Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati and his fiancée Rani ( Photo: from social media )

Recanati is survived by his parents and six siblings. He was engaged to Rani, whom he met while studying at a seminary in Itamar. The couple was set to marry in next month.

He was the grandson of Yaakov “Yaki” Asael, who in 2008 shot a terrorist who carried out a ramming attack in Jerusalem that wounded 18 people. Asael died about a year ago.

Recanati studied at the higher yeshiva in Itamar and became engaged to a student at Midreshet Tamar, a women’s seminary founded by the yeshiva. His mother had also worked as an educator at the seminary.

“Maoz was outstanding in every sense,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Van Dijk, head of the hesder yeshiva in Itamar. “He was quiet but powerful. He kept a low profile, but we knew from the start that he would go far. He came to study and was consistent in his learning. He was God-fearing. He excelled in the army and quickly became an officer. This is a very great loss for the people of Israel.”

Recanati’s uncle, Yehuda Asael, spoke about the family’s loss in an interview with the ynet studio.

“We are hurting and stunned, and at the same time we are certain it was not in vain,” he said. “He fought for the people of Israel, for the land and for our revival.”

2 View gallery Maoz and Rani's wedding invitation ( Photo: from social media, IDF )

He described his nephew as “the redhead of the family,” the third of seven children.

“He had joy for life, a smile that reached the heavens,” Asael said. “He was modest and humble, and loved the land. He always excelled. Wherever he went, everyone loved him.”

Asael said Recanati’s humility was so deep that his parents learned he had received a certificate of excellence in officers’ course only when they were cleaning the house for Passover and found the document.

His uncle said the last time he saw Recanati, “I hugged him. I was very afraid because I know he was the kind of good young man who goes first. He prevented an explosive device from detonating against the force.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, eulogized Recanati. “Maoz was among the best of our sons, a brave officer and devoted fighter who dedicated his life to the security of the people of Israel,” Dagan said.

“He was the son of a pioneering, deeply rooted family in Itamar, raised on love of the land and devotion to the state. The heart breaks over young lives cut short just before building a home in Israel. All of Samaria bows its head and grieves with the dear family, and embraces them in this difficult hour. His character and heroism will accompany us and give us strength to increase and build life here.”

His funeral was set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.