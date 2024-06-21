The 18 Israeli hostages murdered or killed in captivity

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported last week that according to military intelligence, Israeli hostages Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, Haim Perry and Nadav Popplewell were killed in Gaza’s Khan Younis, possibly as a result of IDF fire in the area. "I know difficult questions will arise," said top spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.
This raises the number of hostages who were taken alive and whom Israel has declared killed or murdered in captivity to 18. According to IDF data, the death of 60 hostages taken on October 7 has been determined, most of whom were killed or murdered in the massacre. After rescuing 19, 41 Israeli bodies still remain in Gaza.
Cooper, Metzger, and Perry, founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, were filmed alive by Hamas in a video released in December. Nurit Cooper and Tami Metzger, the two’s wives, were also kidnapped but have since been released.
Popplewell was abducted from Kibbutz Nirim with his mother Hana Perry, who has since been released, and his brother Roy was murdered during the massacre. Last month, Hamas released footage claiming Popplewell had already been killed by IDF strikes in the Strip.
These four are the latest in a list of hostages whose deaths in captivity have been confirmed by the military. The first casualty was Corporal Noa Marciano, 19, kidnapped from the IDF’s Nachal Oz base, where she served as a lookout.
During her captivity, Hamas released a clip of her, claiming she was killed in an IDF bombing. Her body was retrieved at the beginning of November near the Al-Shifa Hospital.
Aryeh Zalmanovitz, 85, the oldest among the hostages and a founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was announced to be dead on the same day. Hamas released a video showing him during his captivity in critical condition, likely due to the lack of medications he required. The kibbutz announced his death in captivity back in December.
Guy Ilouz, 26, from Ra’anana was a sound technician who worked with famous Israeli artists. He attended the Nova Music Festival and, while fleeing, managed to inform his friends he was injured. He was kidnapped to Gaza and later succumbed to his wounds. Evidence leading to the announcement of his death was provided by Maya Regev, a hostage who was treated alongside him and has since been released.
Sergeant Ron Sherman and Corporal Nick Beizer, both 19, were kidnapped from an IDF base located close to the border. They were filmed in a video by Hamas on the same day being led out of the safe room they were in.
On December 14, the IDF recovered their bodies from a tunnel in Jabaliya, along with the body of Elia Toledano, 28, who was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival. The IDF had initially reported they were murdered by their captors, but a subsequent investigation concluded their cause of death could not be determined, as there were no signs of injury on their bodies.
Alon Shamriz, 26, Samer Talalka, 25, and Yotam Haim, 28, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza and managed to escape their captors and survive for several days in the heart of Gaza.
Shamriz, an IDF combat veteran, spotted a dog from the IDF’s K-9 Oketz unit. He and his friends waved and shouted "hostages, hostages." They also painted a white flag with the word "help" written on it and waved it at the force. Despite this, all three were shot by IDF forces.
Shahar Baruch, 25 from Kibbutz Be’eri, was likely killed during a rescue attempt by IDF special unit in early December. His brother, Idan, was murdered on the day of the massacre while the two tried to escape by jumping out of their home’s window.
Itai Svirsky, 38, was visiting his parents in Kibbutz Be'eri from Tel Aviv on October 7. They were murdered, and he was taken hostage. Three months later, his family was informed he had been murdered in captivity. His sister, Merav, said IDF representatives told her the terrorist holding him shot him while they were fleeing, moments after a nearby IDF bombing.
Yossi Sharabi, 53, was also murdered along with Svirsky. He was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be'eri with his daughter’s partner, Ofir Engel, and his brother, Eli Sharabi, who lived nearby. Eli’s wife and daughters were murdered in the attack on the kibbutz.
Elad Katzir, 47, was abducted with his mother, Hanna, from Kibbutz Nir Oz after his father Avraham was murdered in the attack. Hamas released two videos showing him alive in captivity – the first in December and the second in January. His body was recovered from Khan Younis following military intelligence gathered after 183 days.
Tamir Adar, 38, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was kidnapped with his grandmother, Yaffa Adar, who was released in the first hostage deal after 49 days. Tamir was an educator and farmer by profession and was declared dead after 91 days in captivity. He was severely injured when taken by terrorists and likely succumbed to his wounds without proper medical treatment.