Despite US-Iran MOU demanding ceasefire, these are the actions the IDF has adopted for Lebanon

Hezbollah was significantly weakened as early as Operation Northern Arrows in the fall of 2024, and later

as a result of Operation Rising Lion

, which exposed its weaknesses and the vulnerability of its patrons in Tehran. Since then, the organization has lost most of its long-range and heavy missile arrays, and since Oct. 8, 2023, some 8,000 of its fighters and commanders have been killed out of a force of about 30,000. In addition, internal opposition to Hezbollah is growing by the day, including within the Shiite community, and

Lebanon’s government is seeking an arrangement with Israel