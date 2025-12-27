Spies among us: How Iran built an espionage network inside Israel

In September last year, nearly a year after the war between Israel and Hamas began, Mordechai “Moti” Maman, 72, of Ashkelon was arrested and charged with contact with a foreign agent after being recruited by Iran to help advance, among other things, assassination plots targeting the prime minister, the defense minister and the head of the Shin Bet. “I don’t know what would have happened if they had brought me money, a million dollars, what I would have done — we’re only human,” Maman said during his interrogation.

More than a year later, dozens of Israeli citizens have since been arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran . Some were asked to photograph the homes of ministers, members of Knesset or former senior political figures, including Defense Minister Israel Katz and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett . Others were tasked with providing information on IDF bases. Some received more explicit operational demands: torching vehicles, creating chaos — and even carrying out assassinations.

10 View gallery 7 of the dozens of spies in the Iranian espionage cases ( Photo: Meir Even Haim, Or Hadar, Shlomi Heller, 'Walla' )

Tel Aviv resident arrested for spying for Iran ( Video: Police Spokesperson )

Since the start of the war, Israeli authorities have cleared for publication 35 serious Iranian espionage cases. In some, individuals acted alone; in others, they were part of organized cells. Here is an overview of the Iranian spy cases uncovered in Israel.

Moti met intelligence agents — on Iranian soil

Maman was arrested in September 2024 and charged with security offenses , including contact with a foreign agent and entering an enemy state without authorization. According to the indictment, he met on Iranian soil with local agents acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence bodies. He entered Iran twice and discussed with the agents the possibility of carrying out terror attacks inside Israel.

The Iranian handlers discussed with him the option of assassinating senior figures such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and then-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar . After Maman told them the level of security surrounding senior officials made such attacks impractical, the sides discussed alternative terror and espionage activities, including possible attacks on former Prime Minister Bennett or mayors.

Arson, filming military bases — and assassination plots

The second case was uncovered on Oct. 14 last year , when indictments were filed against two residents of Ramat Gan: Vladislav Victorson, 30, and his partner, Anna Bernstein, 18. Victorson was in contact with an Iranian operative and carried out tasks at his direction, including burying cash and torching vehicles. He recruited another individual in addition to his partner. Victorson also agreed to carry out an assassination in Israel and to throw a grenade at a home, and sought to obtain weapons including a sniper rifle, pistols and fragmentation grenades.

10 View gallery The vehicles that were allegedly set on fire by Vladislav Victorson ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

About a week later, another case was exposed involving seven Israelis who immigrated from Azerbaijan, including a father and son, suspected of maintaining ties for two years with operatives from the Islamic Republic. As part of that relationship, the suspects photographed military bases that later became targets in Iran’s ballistic missile attack last year. Some of the group were caught surveilling a senior Israeli official and his son, allegedly as part of an assassination plan.

That same month, authorities uncovered another case in which seven people aged 19 to 23 from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Safafa were arrested on suspicion of conducting espionage for Iran for several months. Their main assignment was to assassinate an Israeli nuclear scientist and a mayor.

10 View gallery The graffiti inscription that the Iranians requested from the spy ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

10 View gallery 35 serious cases of Iranian espionage have already been exposed ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Later that month, Asher Binyamin Weiss of Bnei Brak was also charged with surveilling an Israeli nuclear scientist in preparation for an assassination, under the direction of Iranian agents. He was charged with contact with a foreign agent, passing information to the enemy and obstruction of justice. That same day, another espionage case was revealed, leading to the arrest of Rafael and Lala Guliyev , residents of Lod aged 32 and 29, who carried out tasks for an Iranian recruitment network targeting “Israelis of Caucasus origin.”

According to the indictment, the couple had been in contact with Iranian agents since 2021, intending to assist the enemy in its war against Israel and harm state security. They allegedly received about $26,000 from their handlers.

More than a month later, an indictment on serious espionage charges was filed against Tahrir Safadi , 21, a resident of Masada in the Golan Heights. A software engineering student, Safadi had in recent years collected intelligence for the Shiite axis under Iranian direction, acting at his father’s behest. He gathered information on IDF activity and passed it to Hussam al-Salam Tawfiq Zaidan, a journalist with Iran’s Al-Alam channel based in Damascus who operates for the Palestine branch of Iran’s Quds Force, which supports Palestinian terror activity against Israel.

Days later, Artyom Zolotarev , 33, of Nof HaGalil was arrested on suspicion of security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence and carrying out missions in exchange for money. Investigators said he was contacted by a figure known as “Eliad,” who proposed tasks such as spraying anti-government graffiti to influence the civil situation in Israel. In another case, Ardler (Israel) Amoyal , 23, of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of making contact with Iranian intelligence operatives via social media and carrying out security-related missions for payment.

Hezbollah links — and data on aircraft and IDF troop movements

In the 10th case uncovered, Mohammed Saadi , a 19-year-old resident of Nazareth, was charged after repeatedly reaching out to Hezbollah in recent years and asking to join its ranks. He also contacted Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television, offering to provide photos and videos, including during the war. Investigators said Saadi passed information on missile impact sites, aircraft movements and IDF troop locations.

About a year ago, indictments were also filed against Abed Al-Salam and Taar Asili , Jerusalem residents aged 33 and 35, for contact with a Hezbollah operative and passing information to the terror group during the war. According to the charges, they communicated with a woman named Dania via WhatsApp and shared information even after learning she was affiliated with Hezbollah.

Sensitive Iron Dome data, filming homes of Gantz and Shin Bet chief

In early 2025, another espionage case was uncovered, and an indictment was filed against Alexander Granovsky , 29, of Petah Tikva, on charges including contact with a foreign agent and passing information to the enemy. According to the indictment, Granovsky photographed the neighborhood of National Unity party leader Benny Gantz and a power station in Tel Aviv. His handler contacted him via Telegram and offered payment through a digital wallet in exchange for carrying out security-related tasks. These included documenting security facilities, spraying political graffiti, arson attacks on vehicles and other acts.

10 View gallery The vehicle that Alexander Granovsky is accused of setting on fire ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

That same month, another serious case came to light involving Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreev , 21-year-old IDF reservists from the Krayot area, accused of passing classified information to a foreign agent and aiding the enemy during wartime. Investigators said Eliasfov made contact with an Iranian handler while searching for work online. Initially, he sprayed graffiti in Tel Aviv at the handler’s request, including the slogan “Children of Ruhollah,” a reference to Iran’s revolutionary leader Ruhollah Khomeini. He later recruited Andreev, convincing him it was easy money.

Eliasfov began spying while serving as a conscript and continued during reserve duty. He served in the Iron Dome air defense system and had access to highly classified material. At his handler’s request, he filmed and sent footage of the system containing information at the highest classification level. Before his arrest, Eliasfov received $2,500, while Andreev received $50.

About a month later, Daniel Kitov , 26, of Petah Tikva was charged with contact with a foreign agent. According to Shin Bet and police statements, he was asked to photograph the home of former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and offered to photograph Gantz’s home as well. He also carried out dozens of paid graffiti missions in the Petah Tikva and Rosh HaAyin areas.

Information on Dimona reactor, apartment overlooking Haifa port

In March, Doron Buchovza , 29, a resident of Beersheba who works as an instrumentation engineer at Haifa Chemicals South, was charged after initiating contact with Iran and offering to sell its agents information, including claims that he had “access to the Nuclear Research Center” in Dimona. That same month, Eduard Yosepov , a 65-year-old resident of Netivot, was arrested for carrying out surveillance and photography of infrastructure and security sites in Israel. Investigators said he was operated by Iranian intelligence officials and carried out missions at their direction in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars.

10 View gallery One of the spies offered Iran information about the Dimona reactor ( Photo: AFP )

Shin Bet and police investigations found that since October last year, Yosepov had been in contact with a figure who identified himself as an Azerbaijani citizen living in Dubai. He carried out numerous missions, including surveillance and photography of infrastructure and security sites such as IDF bases, the Port of Haifa, the Haifa oil refineries and the Dimona nuclear research center. Investigators said he also rented an apartment in Haifa overlooking the port at the instruction of his handler, to be used for operational purposes by hostile elements.

In May, authorities also revealed the arrest of Moshe Atias , an 18-year-old from Yavne, on suspicion of carrying out missions for Iranian terror elements, including collecting intelligence near the hospital where former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was hospitalized. Investigators said Atias was in contact with Iranian terror operatives and carried out numerous tasks while understanding they could harm state security, motivated by financial gain.

10 View gallery Another spy rents an apartment overlooking Haifa Port ( Photo: REUTERS/ Florion Goga )

Photographing Katz’s home, burning IDF uniforms

Around the same time, Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias , 24-year-old residents of Nesher, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a serious Iranian espionage case, allegedly due to gambling debts amounting to millions of shekels. According to the indictment, they were asked to install cameras around the country, including in the moshav of Kfar Ahim, where Defense Minister Israel Katz lives, and to transport “objects” from place to place.

A month later, another case was uncovered in which Dmitry Cohen , a 28-year-old resident of Haifa, was arrested on suspicion of committing serious espionage offenses for Iran. Investigators said Cohen passed sensitive information, including documentation of IDF bases, strategic sites and homes linked to senior Israeli officials. He received $500 in bitcoin for each mission.

In June, another serious and unusual case emerged involving a 13-year-old Israeli boy from Tel Aviv. According to police and Shin Bet, Iranian operatives contacted the minor via Telegram and asked him to carry out several missions in exchange for money. The boy complied, spraying graffiti in Tel Aviv as instructed and receiving payment. He was also asked to photograph the Iron Dome system but ultimately did not carry out that task.

In early July, two residents of Tiberias, Yoni Segal, 18, and Nehorai Mizrahi, 20 , were charged with contact with a foreign agent, passing information to the enemy and obstruction of justice. According to the indictment, they received espionage missions in exchange for payment in cryptocurrency, ranging from burning notes reading “Bibi dictator” to documenting security arrangements at shopping malls and Ichilov Hospital. Their Iranian handlers also offered them an assassination of a “senior figure in Israel.”

At the same time, an indictment was filed against Mark Morgain Finsky, 33, from the moshav of Hamra, for carrying out missions for Iranian foreign agents in exchange for payment. Another indictment filed about a week later exposed a separate case in which Or Beilin, 27, of Be’er Yaakov, was charged with acting as an agent for Iran in exchange for thousands of dollars. Among other acts, he sprayed graffiti against the Israeli government and in support of the Iranian regime, such as “Bibi enemy of humanity,” and burned IDF uniforms.

During the same period, Elimelech Stern, 21, a yeshiva student from Beit Shemesh affiliated with the Vizhnitz Hasidic sect, was charged with being in contact via Telegram with a profile named “Anna Elena” and being asked to carry out various missions in Israel. These included placing a sheep’s head at the home of Israel’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, hanging posters in Tel Aviv, burying cash in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, delivering packages containing an animal head or a severed doll alongside a knife and a threatening message to Israeli civilians, and setting a forest on fire. Investigators said Stern agreed to carry out all the missions except murder and arson.

10 View gallery The ads from Iran that Elimelech Stern was asked to hang

That same month, an IDF soldier was charged with passing non-security information to Iranian handlers in exchange for payment. Investigators said he transferred footage of interceptions and images of missile impact sites in Israel. On the same day, Tahani Abu Samhan, a 33-year-old teacher from the Abu Quider Bedouin encampment in the Negev, was charged with serious security offenses for Iranian intelligence. Among other acts, she collected intelligence on the Nevatim Air Base and photographed fighter jet takeoffs.

A few days later, an Israeli citizen who immigrated from Iran in 1999 was also charged after passing information about damage to an IDF base during an Iranian strike and providing an Iranian agent with drone flight routes. In July, a 24-year-old Palestinian woman from the village of Beit Ummar near Hebron was arrested on suspicion of contact with an Iranian agent. She fully confessed and detailed her relationship with the agent and the missions she carried out.

About three months ago, Jacob Perel, 49, a US citizen holding an Israeli passport, was charged with spying for Iran. According to the indictment, he documented the residence of former IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi and described troop deployments near the home of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

10 View gallery Spy passed intelligence information and photographed the takeoffs of fighter jets ( Photo: Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS )

The spy who served in the reserves — and was asked to kill his commander

In October, Maor Kringel and Tal Amram of Holon were charged with spying for Iran during the war, including while Kringel was serving in the reserves. According to the indictment, Kringel documented dozens of sites across Israel, including security and strategic targets. He informed one handler about his reserve service, provided the addresses of bases where he served, documented areas inside them and even photographed Shin Bet headquarters. Kringel was also asked to assassinate his reserve commander in exchange for 100,000 shekels in cryptocurrency and to travel for meetings with handlers in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Around January 2025, he recruited additional Israelis to carry out missions for Iran, including Tal Amram , who made contact with a foreign agent the following month. Amram photographed views from his home window during the contact but did not receive payment due to technical issues. He was later sent on another mission and instructed to prepare for graffiti spraying. The indictment also states that Kringel and Amram burned IDF uniforms together in a wooded area in Holon. At the same time, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of collecting information for Iranian operatives.

Last month, Rafael Reuveni , 22, of Beersheba, was charged with maintaining contact with an Iranian agent and carrying out missions for payment while serving in the military. Among other acts, he passed information about the base where he served, including unverified answers regarding manpower data and emergency procedures, and pledged to update his handler if the base shifted to a “war footing.”

An indictment was also filed against Shimon Azarzer , 27, of Kiryat Motzkin, who exploited his partner’s reserve service to pass classified information and documentation from the Ramat David Air Base to Iran. According to the charges, Azarzer removed photographs of control rooms, operational command systems, encrypted communications data and even drones. He also passed full personal details of an on-duty Israeli police officer, offered to carry out additional missions and discussed the possibility of leaving Israel for Iran with his family.

10 View gallery Graffiti sprayed on a vehicle ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

Earlier this month, Amir Malka, 36, of Ashkelon, was charged with maintaining contact with an Iranian agent and carrying out various missions in exchange for payment. Last week, Russian citizen Vitaly Zvyagintsev , 30, was charged with spying for Iran in Israel, including photographing sensitive facilities and military vessels, among them Israeli and US warships.