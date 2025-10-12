Two thousand dead: The unfathomable toll of Israel’s two-year war

On the eve of the hostages’ return—both the living and the fallen—the number stands as a stark reminder of the price paid in this war, and of the cost of bringing them home. The 2,000th fatality is

Master Sergeant (res.) Shmuel Gad Rahamim

, 31, of Giv’at Ze’ev, who was critically wounded last Tuesday by an

accidental grenade explosion at an IDF post in Khan Younis